The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has expressed shock over the sudden death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, the first civilian governor of Osun State.Oba Ogunwusi, who said this in a statement issued by Director of Media and Public Affairs of the Ooni’s Palace also mourned the deaths of Dipo Famakinwa and veteran actor, Olumide Bakare.The statement read, “The Arole Oduduwa, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife commiserates with the entire Yoruba race and members of the House Of Oduduwa all over the world over the sudden deaths of three of our prominent sons Senator Isiaka Adeleke; Dipo Famakinwa and Olumide Bakare which occurred at different times and locations within a space of three days.“It was a rude shock to us at the Royal Court of Ife to this morning receive the unpleasant news of the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke just two days after we lost a very virtuous son, Mr Dipo Famakinwa who had tirelessly worked very closely with the Ooni’s Palace, the Southwest state governments and other stakeholders for the much desired regional integration and development of Yorubaland through his Development Agenda For Western Nigeria known as DAWN Commission, and a Nigerian Veteran actor, Mr Olumide Bakare popularly called “Oluwalanbe” who had also made colossal contributions to the growth of the globally recognized Nigerian film industry called “Nollywood”.“The noble efforts of these gentlemen will continue to rank them among our pride forever.“It is thus saddening that while we were not yet out of the shock of the untimely deaths of Dipo Famakinwa and Olumide Bakare, another big tree fell, our amiable Asiwaju of Ede kingdom, a Senator of the Federal Republic His Excellency Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke who had in the past meritoriously served us as the 1st executive governor of the State of Osun.“This is indeed a trying period for us to have suddenly lost these three giants who were being greatly enjoyed in their various areas of calling especially at this time when the are needed most.“May their souls rest in peace and may the Almighty God give their immediate families the fortitude to bear the loses.”