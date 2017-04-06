President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole at the State House.
Details of the visit not yet known.
Adams Oshiomhole was one of the pillars behind Buhari's government before his tenure elapsed as Edo state governor. There are unconfirmed reports that he may soon get a federal government appointment in Abuja.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.