Award winning Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie who was appointed as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, on Entertainment, Arts and Culture was yesterday sworn into office. She was sworn in with 53 others.





In a vote of thanks, the Nollywood actress who hails from Okene local government area of the state commended the governor for being gender sensitive. She said Bello has united the people of the state ever than before through people oriented policies and programmes.











