Nollywood actress and producer, Halima Abubakar was talking about the removal of fibroid on her instagram page. This got fans curious until she revealed she recently underwent a myomectomy procedure at an unnamed hospital in India plus her 'foundation' cleared the air.
This is the first time the actress would be revealing the condition and currently, she is being showered with heartfelt greetings with fans wishing her quickly recovery.
Other stars who had previously spoken up about having fibroids include director Kemi Adetiba who battled an extreme case of fibroids. The director revealed she battled anaemia and because of the condition, was often rushed to the ER and dangled close to death until she underwent successful treatment.
The post that led to the discussion above:
