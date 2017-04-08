During a chat with Saturday Beats, Mr. Ibu said, “My
mother spoilt me so much while she was alive and she also taught me a lot of
things. I flaunt my wife on social media because of the orientation I had.
He went further to say, “women should be respected and I am one of those that
respect women so much. I believe it is a sin to beat a woman. God removed a rib
from a man to create a woman which means that women are connected to men
spiritually”
Mr. Ibu added that, whenever you raise your hand against a woman, you beat your
joy, success, business, peace in your family. Watch the position of any man
that beats his wife and you would know what I am talking about.”
He encouraged men to praise and pamper their wives and tell them how beautiful they
her. He said if your wife is happy, it can have a positive influence in your
business. I love my wife with everything I have.
On how he started dating his wife, he said: The wooing period was so serious.
She had a boyfriend and I was aware of it. They had a quarrel and I was busy
settling it. One day, the guy sent her a text message b which made her cry for
two days.
In the text message, the guy said she should leave him alone and that if she
said should ever come close to him again, he would leave a mark on her body
that she would never forget in her life.
I told her to wipe her tears and promised that I would replace him and be
better. Months later, we met in Port-Harcourt and I offered her shelter that
night. You know that they don’t leave a goat and yam in the same place; that is
how she got pregnant and we got married."
