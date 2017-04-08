 Actor Mr. Ibu speaks up against domestic violence, showers encomium on his wife | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
During a chat with Saturday Beats, Mr. Ibu said, “My mother spoilt me so much while she was alive and she also taught me a lot of things. I flaunt my wife on social media because of the orientation I had.
He went further to say, “women should be respected and I am one of those that respect women so much. I believe it is a sin to beat a woman. God removed a rib from a man to create a woman which means that women are connected to men spiritually”
Mr. Ibu added that, whenever you raise your hand against a woman, you beat your joy, success, business, peace in your family. Watch the position of any man that beats his wife and you would know what I am talking about.”
He encouraged men to praise and pamper their wives and tell them how beautiful they her. He said if your wife is happy, it can have a positive influence in your business. I love my wife with everything I have.


On how he started dating his wife, he said: The wooing period was so serious. She had a boyfriend and I was aware of it. They had a quarrel and I was busy settling it. One day, the guy sent her a text message b which made her cry for two days. 
In the text message, the guy said she should leave him alone and that if she said should ever come close to him again, he would leave a mark on her body that she would never forget in her life. 
I told her to wipe her tears and promised that I would replace him and be better. Months later, we met in Port-Harcourt and I offered her shelter that night. You know that they don’t leave a goat and yam in the same place; that is how she got pregnant and we got married."


