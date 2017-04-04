Popular Nigerian cleric, and founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has in a video clip told his congregants that accusations and allegations have always followed him since he was a child.





Suleman, who is currently engulfed in a sex scandal as alleged by Stephanie Otobo, Canadian-based Nigerian stripper, told his congregation that at first he thought he needs deliverance, and that allegations and accusations have followed him everywhere.



The cleric recalled that when he was in school, his classmate stole something, and put it by his seat. Everyone assumed he was the one that stole it. He explained that things that he doesn't know about have always been accused of, but it always leads to his growth.



SEE VIDEO:

