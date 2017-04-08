The Federal Government yesterday said the ongoing rehabilitaion work on the runway of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport was 80 per completed.It also said the terminal building will wear a new look on when the airport will be re-open to traffic on April 19.These disclosures were made in Abuja when the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, inspected the runway and other facilities at the airport.The Vice President also assured that there would not be any delay in delivering the work as promised.He said: “I have looked round, and from what I have seen and the Information from contractors and consultants, it looks as if things are going very well.“We are told that we are now nearing 80 per cent completion and that we are clearly on schedule.”On his assessment of the ongoing work, the Vice President said: “We expect to see that this will be completed well on schedule, and I don’t think we should expect any delay whatsoever.“We have assurances from the consultant contractors that we are clearly on schedule. So, by the 19th of April, the runway will be set. I have no reservations.“And looking at all of these, inspecting it and listening to contractors, personnel from FAAN and the Ministry of Transportation and Aviation, I think a lot of work has gone in here.“The contractors were doing 24 hours shift, working round the clock.“I think they have taken the job very seriously and we expect to see that the work will be completed and done by the 19th as promised.”The Managing Director of FAAN, Engr Saleh Dunoma, however, said to forestall future closure of any airport across the country, the solution is to have a second runway.According to him, “to avoid shutdown of any airport across the country in future, we need a second runway.”Dunoma also hinted that mechanical, electrical and civil renovation was ongoing at the terminal building, adding that the work would also be ready by April 19.Giving status report, he said: “The total overall completion of the work is 80 per cent as at today.“The other critical elements of the work that we have is asphalt laying, which is about 73 per cent; air field lighting re-installation is about 40 percent.“The next critical item is marking, which will start on the 10th.“Also, there will be general cleaning, because at the end of the day, our regulator will have to come and certify what we have done and then we will be ready for opening on the 19th.On the work that is ongoing at the terminal, Dunoma said: “We are siezing this opportunity of empty building to make sure that we rehabilitate the entire terminal building, and that includes all the facilties that are there: mechanical, electrical and civil.”On whether the terminal building will be ready on the 19th when the airport will be reopened for operations, he said: “That’s the plan. All the works that are going on there will be completed by the 19th.“I am assuring Nigerians that April 19th remains sacrosanct.”