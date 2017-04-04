Mr. Sirika stated this via his Twitter account.
He said the programme of work is running as outlined.
“Happy to announce we are at 75% completion of Abuja airport rehabilitation. Program of work is running as outlined. We thank you all,” he tweeted.
Happy to announce we are at 75% completion of Abuja airport rehabilitation. Program of work is running as outlined. We thank you all. 💃🏽🙏🏾🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/vytG9M8dU5— Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) April 4, 2017
