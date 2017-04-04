 Abuja Airport runway 75% completed – Hadi Sirika, Aviation Minister | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika on Tuesday said the rehabilitation of the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has reached seventy-five percent completion.


Mr. Sirika stated this via his Twitter account.

He said the programme of work is running as outlined.

“Happy to announce we are at 75% completion of Abuja airport rehabilitation. Program of work is running as outlined. We thank you all,” he tweeted.


