The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has reopened after a closure for repairs on the runaway which lasted six weeks. A test flight from Kaduna international airport landed in Abuja on Wednesday morning. Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation, was said to be on board the plane.
