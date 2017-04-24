The Presidency on Sunday denied the rumour making the rounds that the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, have resigned.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made the clarification in an interview with journalists. Shehu described the reports of the resignation that went viral on social media and some online news media as pure mischief.He said while Kyari was on official assignment in China, Daura was busy with his work.The presidential spokesman said, “That report is pure mischief.“What I can tell you is that the President sent the Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, to China on an assignment.“He left on Saturday and we are expecting him by the middle of the week. “The DG DSS who spoke with me a few hours ago is busy on his job. “Nothing to indicate resignation. I think these are mere distractions.”