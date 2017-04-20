Former Chief Security Officer to the late General Sani Abacha, Maj. Hamza Al-Mustapha has floated a new political party.Al-Mustapha announced formally the party he called Green Party of Nigeria, GMP, in a statement on Thursday.Al-Mustapha said in a brief statement, “Finally, the real people’s Party has landed. Please give praise to our Creator for rare beautiful gift to the people. The future is GPN and GPN is the Future.”The party’s logo was also received from Al-Mustapha.Recall that Maj. Hamza Al-Mustapha, a former Chief Security Officer of the late Gen. Sani Abacha, had in 2013 said he had no ambition to venture into politics or seek for political position in the country.Al-Mustapha, who was standing trial for the murder of Kudirat Abiola, was discharged and acquitted by the Court of Appeal in 2013, resulting to heated controversies.