Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband and former manager, Tunji Balogun, aka Tee Billz, hours ago shared some powerful words on his IG. He took out time to appreciate God for his healing process after seeking expert solution to his personal and marital problems. In the emotional post, he disclosed how he felt after his marital crisis.

Recall that the artiste manager, Tee Billz was rescued during his attempt to commit suicide on the Lekki- Ikoyi toll bridge in 2016 after facing depression from the breakdown of his marriage to singer, Tiwa Savage.

Teebillz shared a photo of himself and Life coach and motivational speaker, Lanre Olusola who is helping him get through depression after the suicide attempt with a powerful note.





He wrote:

When you are in a dark place, from my own personal experience I know it’s very hard to believe anything good and even the concept of God is questionable at that moment.

Trust me, God will definitely come through for you….. About a year ago I never thought I will have a reason to laugh again. But God’s Mercies and Grace are beyond human COMPREHENSION !

TRUST in Him. Keep HOPE Alive. Have FAITH in God’s Faithfulness. He is your FATHER and His LOVE for you is Eternal and Unconditional. If you can see and believe this HELP is on the way.

Hopefully this picture can help someone out there that is poisoned by stress, under pressure, feeling pain or afraid of failure.