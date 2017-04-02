President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday congratulated juju and gospel music maestro, Evangelist Ebenezer Fabiyi Obey, on his 75th birthday which comes up on Monday.According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President has dispatched a congratulatory letter to the popular musician.Buhari was said to have in the letter described Obey as a veritable ambassador of Nigeria.The congratulatory letter read in part, “Please accept my congratulations, and that of teeming Nigerians, on this occasion of your 75th birthday anniversary.“Chief Commander Ebenezer Fabiyi Obey is a household name in Nigeria, and even beyond. You have through music flown the flag of our country proudly in many nations of the world, and you are a veritable ambassador of our motherland.’’The President said Nigerians rejoice with the septuagenarian at the auspicious moment, while praying that God will grant him more years of service to the nation, and humanity.