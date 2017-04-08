About 336 Nigerians have died as a result of the recent outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis, CSM, in some parts of the country.Experts have advised on how to avoid being affected by the disease that is caused by excessive heat.The disease is mostly caused by a bacteria called Neisseria meningitides.Bacterial meningitis is an infection of the meninges, the thin covering of the brain and spinal cord.According to experts, Symptoms of the disease include stiff neck, high fever, rash, headache, vomiting, and confusion.Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura on Tuesday said that the Meningitis casualty figures in Zamfara State is even worse than reported.A statement released by the Director Media and Public Relations of the Ministry of Health, Boade Akinola, advised that citizens should endeavour to take the following to prevent the spread of the disease:1. Avoidance of overcrowding.2. Sleeping in well ventilated places.3. Avoidance of close and prolonged contact with cases4. Proper disposal of respiratory and throat secretions.5. Strict observance of hand hygiene.6. Reduction in sharing utensils.7. Avoidance of self medication.8. Reduction in hand shaking, kissing or medical intervention such as mouth resuscitation.9. Usage of relevant stereotype vaccination for meningococcal.