A septuagenarian, Francis Nwachukwu, on Friday appeared in a Jos High Court for alleged rape of three minors.Nwachukwu, 77, a resident of Angwan Gwada, Tudun Wada, Jos, is standing trial on a one-count charge of rape.The prosecutor, Mrs. N. Mbap, a state counsel, told the court that the accused committed the offence on different dates in November 2015 at his home.Mbap said the accused lured the minors by giving them some clothes to take to his room and as soon as they entered the room, he went after them and forced himself on them.“Sometime in November 2016, the accused on different dates gave the minors aged 10, 11, and 12, some of his old clothes to take to his room.“He did that in a bid to trap them in his room. When they entered, he rushed in after them and raped them,” the prosecutor said.She said the illicit act was discovered when the minors mentioned the accused as one of those who molested them when they were interrogated by their parents.“It was gathered that the minors were also molested by another man who was caught right in the act.“During interrogation, the victims mentioned the accused as one of those molesting them.“The case was reported to the Police and the accused was served a letter inviting him to report to the Police station, which he did,” she explained.The prosecutor added that the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria, which, on conviction, attracts 14-year jail term or maximum of life imprisonment.The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.The judge, Justice Nafisa Musa, admitted the accused to bail considering his age, ill health and his willingness to report to the station and appear before the court.The prosecutor who did not object to the bail, urged that the accused sign an undertaking stating that he would be available in court at all times.Musa, thereafter, adjourned the matter to May 9 for hearing.