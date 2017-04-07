The 7-month old girl who was raped by her 57-year-old stepfather, Magaji Dansale, in Katsina state last month, has died.The child died at the Turai Yar’Adua’s hospital on Friday.Zeenat Muntari, the mother of the baby had accused Dansale of raping his 7-months-old step daughter in Marmachi village of Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.Magaji is currently cooling his heels in police custody for raping the little girl at his home in Marmachi village of Musawa Local Government Area, Katsina State.He later confessed to committing the crime when paraded at the State police headquarters.He told newsmen that he had canal knowledge of the little girl because he believed he would become rich once he sleeps with an infant.According to him, “I had dreamt that if I had sex with the girl, I would stop my frequent travels, so I went ahead and did what I did.”However, report says the little girl, who has been struggling with death since the incident, gave up the ghost Thursday morning at the hospital.