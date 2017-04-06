Potato is a starchy, tuberous crop from the perennial nightshade Solanum tuberosum. It is the world’s fourth-largest food crop, after maize, wheat, and rice.Potatoes are naturally stocked with a variety of nutrients like vitamins, potassium, carbohydrates, providing you with enough nutrients in a single meal.Below are amazing health benefits of eating potatoesBuilding strong bonesThe iron, calcium and phosphorus content in potatoes helps in the building and maintenance of strong bones.Reduce blood pressurePotassium, calcium, and magnesium (all present in potato) have been found to naturally decrease blood pressure.The abundance of these nutrients in potatoes help regulate fluids and mineral balance in and out of cells, consequently maintaining normal blood pressure.Prevent heart diseasesPotatoes’ fiber, potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6 content, coupled with its lack of fat, sodium and cholesterol, all support good heart health.Potatoes contain significant amounts of fiber, which helps lower the total amount of cholesterol in the blood, thereby decreasing the risk of heart disease.Prevents formation of cancer cellsOur bodies need folate, a form of vitamin-B naturally present in potatoes and other foods, to produce DNA and other genetic materials.Folate is also needed to divide body cells.Potatoes contain folate, which plays a role in DNA synthesis and repair, thus preventing the formation of cancer cells from mutations in the DNA.Their rich orange colour indicates the presence of carotenoids which is the precursor to vitamin A in the body. Carotenoids help strengthen our eyesight and boost our immunity to diseases. They are powerful antioxidants that help ward off cancer.Aids digestion and weight lossThe fibre content of potatoes prevents constipation, thus aiding a healthy digestive track.Also, fibre acts as a bulking agent which increases satisfaction and reduces appetite, making an individual feel fuller for longer, thereby lowering overall calorie intake.Potatoes are versatilePotatoes can be prepared in a variety of ways, depending on your taste. Richly mashed or crisply fried, you can never go wrong with any way you decide to prepare your potatoes.They can also be roasted, steamed, baked or grilled. You can add them to soups and stews, all providing you with tasty and nutritious diet.