A list of the flat owners of the controversial Osborne Towers have been revealed to the public in a recent report by SaharaReporters.According to the report, one of the whistleblowers that revealed that the keeping of $43 million, N23.2 million and £27,800 (N13billion) in flat 7B had revealed alleged owners of the flats.The whistleblower reportedly said there are about 19 fully occupied apartments and 2 penthouses at 16 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, property.It was also reported that each of the apartment with four bedrooms and state of the art facilities is estimated at about N250million.Allegedly owned by a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ahmed Muazu, below are the list of some of the flat owners.1. Ex- Anambra State Governor - Peter Obi - He reportedly owns one flat on the first floor2. Retired Managing - Director of the NNPC, Esther Ogbue - she reportedly own a flat on the second3. Media mogul, Mo Abudu - The EbonyLife TV, is said to own a flat on the 4th floor.4. Patricia Anenih-Osagie - Daughter of ex-PDP BoT chairman, Chief Anthony Anenih, lives in Apartment 7A.5. Controversial apartment 7B, which is beside 7A is allegedly owned by Patricia Anenih-Osagie and her hubby but is now being claimed by the NIA(SaharaReporters)