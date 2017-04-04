On Saturday, April 22, 2017, news of the tragic death of veteran Nollywood star Olumide Bakare emerged after a failed battle with heart/lung disease.
Here are some facts you probably did not know about the 65-year-old actor who was among the many who love to keep their personal lives away from the general public.
1. Bakare was addicted to drinking, womanising, smoking despite ill health. He revealed this in one of his interviews with the press. In his words, "I don’t know how to tell lies, I still smoke and drink. I still find time to sleep with women. But the truth is that I am not doing all these things as before. And the fact still remains that I’m not properly married."
2. Late Bakare discovered his illness long ago before his death and he battled with it to remain alive before he gave up the ghost.
3. He had 4 children namely; Olabode, who is a pastor in the United States; Oluwamayowa, a businessman in Lagos here; Oluwatofunmi who is a graduate of Ekiti state University and his lovely princess, Halimat.
4. He had his first child at 23 when he was in the University of Ibadan, Oyo state.
