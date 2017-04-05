About 33,037 officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force have been promoted since the inception of the administration of the Ibrahim Idris as the Inspector General of Police.Details of those so far promoted was revealed on Wednesday by the Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood during the decoration of twelve newly promoted officers at the Force headquarters in Abuja.Giving details of the promotion in the Force in the last nine months, Moshood : “Seven Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGs) were promoted, 27 Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGs), 40 Commissioners of Police (CP), 86 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), 118 Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACPs), 12 Chief Superintendents of Police,785 Superintendent of Police, 3,144 DSPs Deputy Superintendents of Police and 191 AssistantSuperintendent of Police (ASP).Others affected belong to the rank of Inspectors and Rank and File. They are; 7,628 Inspectors, 20,667 Sergent, and 332 Corporals.”Those however affected in the latest promotion are eleven officers who were elevated from the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to the rank of Commissioners of Police while one was elevated from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).The officers include; CP John Amadi, CP Undie Adie, CP Olugbenga Adeyanju, CP Patrick Garba, CP Joseph Agaji, CP Akinpelu Olajumoke, CP Attabor Aromeh, CP Augustine Ezechukwu, CP Ududo Ududo, CP Busari Aramide, CP Johnson Kokumo and ACP Akinbayo Olasoji.