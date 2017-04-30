About 30 people are feared dead at a football viewing centre in Calabar, the Cross River State capital after being electrocuted by a high tension cable that reportedly fell on them.
The football fans are said to have assembled at the centre to watch a UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Manchester United and Anderlecht on satellite television.
Channels Television correspondent in Calabar reported that the live electricity cable broke from its mooring and fell on the viewers.
