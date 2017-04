In a recent interview, 2Baba opened up about how and why he went back to the love of his life, Annie, and how the love they share reflects on him as a person. When asked How and why he went back to Annie Idibia;

"Every reason. I was just deceiving myself that .. you know as man dey do sometimes. He go see wetin actually dey down but he go feel say make I see whether.. You know all that kind nonsense behaviour. But at one point in time, I was like look I'm not going to let this girl go. I just started realizing that this is who I want to be with. This is actually who I want to spend the rest of my life with. This is the person that actually does it for me. So there is no need to deceive myself anymore. I come beg, them come gree."

On How Annie and the love they share reflects on who he is