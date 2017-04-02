Governor Willie Obiano on Tuesday launched an airport city project worth over two billio dollars (N800bn) at Ifite-Umueri in Anambra East LGA.According to him, the airport is a public private partnership investment by the state government, Orient Petroleum Resources Limited and Sinoking Enterprises Investments Ltd. of China.“It would accommodate an airport with two runways, an aviation fuel dump, an airport hotel, an industrial business park, an international convention centre as well as a facility for aircraft maintenance.“The project sits on 1,500 hectares of land with enough elbowroom for expansion from Ivite-Umueri to neighbouring communities such as Nando, Umunya, Otuocha, Aguleri, Nteje, Nsugbe and beyond.“It was facilitated by Elite International Investment Holdings Ltd.,” he said.He said that the host community of Umueri would be entitled to 3 per cent of the profit from the project in perpetuity as a part of the standard corporate social responsibility.“It is expected to generate 1,200 direct and 3600 indirect jobs and we expect the people of the state to grab 70 per cent of the jobs in continuation of our efforts to create wealth and prosperity for our people," he added.