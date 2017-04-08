The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Saturday announced the extension of registration for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).It also postponed the mock examination it scheduled for Saturday due to the failure of its technical partners .The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, told newsmen in Abuja that sale of forms and registration would now close on May 5 instead of April 19.Oloyede also said the 2017 UTME would now start on Saturday, May 13 and end on May 20, as against May 6 to May 20.He added that the mock examination earlier slated for Saturday April, 8, 2017 had been put on hold so as to accommodate more candidates.According to him, this is because the appropriate rehearsal and test-running of the new system has not been substantially achieved.“The postponement of the UTME mock examination was due to failure from our technical partners. Yesterday (Friday) we told you people that if there was need for extension, we would do that.““Today (Saturday), we put the system on trial and discovered that there were certain failures from our technical partners.““The plan was to trial-test the readiness of our facilities and address the challenges that may likely confront the main examination.“”The mock examination remains free for willing candidates, even the fee due to the Computer Based Test (CBT) centre owners are being paid by JAMB.“At this moment, we have realized that the plan to hold this mock examination was good for us. We are now in a position to achieve better than we would have done without this trial testing.’’“It is our strong conviction that this exercise is an experience for us; our systems analysis has revealed interesting findings that will engender a seamless and successful 2017 UTME exercise . ‘’He apologised to candidates and other stakeholders for the inconveniences experienced and thanked them part of the experiment.“Every disappointment is a blessing and the blessing that will trail the suspension of this mock examination and extension of registration deadline will manifest in our main UTME by next month,’’ he saidThe Registrar added that the mock examination was also part of the board’s determination to ensure a successful UTME this year and in the future.