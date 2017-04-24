Nigeria’s 4x400m women’s relay team has qualified to run in the event at the 16th edition of the IAAF World Championships scheduled to hold in August 2017 in London, United Kingdom.The quartet of reigning national 400m champion Patience Okon George, quarter mile hurdler Ugonna Ndu, Jennifer Adaeze Edobi and Margaret Bamgbose achieved the feat Saturday in Bahamas where they qualified for the final of the event at the IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017.The Nigerian ladies ran 3:31.97 personal season’s best to come first in the second semi-final on Sunday to automatically qualify as one of the first eight placed teams at the 2017 IAAF World Relays.Nigeria will now need to comb Europe and America or organise relay competitions locally while fulfilling all necessary conditions for such to secure qualifications for the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m teams.Athletics observers had queried the Athletic Federation of Nigeria’s wisdom in not sending to the competition the men’s 4x400m team which had the prospect of making the final and securing qualification to the London IAAF Worlds.