The 2017 budget will not be ready until after the Easter celebrations, the House of Representatives has said.The Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrasak Namdaz, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the weekly activities of the Green Chamber on Thursday.He said there is no way the 2017 budget will be ready before the resumption of members from the three- week Easter break.The Easter break will commence on April 11.Namdaz said: “Hopefully, we will pass this budget when we come back from the Easter break.“Even the federal government is taking advantage of the non-passage of the 2017 budget.“You were in the plenary today (Thursday) when the Minister of Budget and National Planning said if they’re able to reconcile some figures, they are likely to approach us (for inclusion in the budget).