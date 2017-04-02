A ground collision of two aircraft belonging to Air Peace has been reported at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos state.The incident was said to have occurred while one of the aircraft was trying to manoeuver its way out of the apron wing of the local terminal of the airport.This is coming barely 48 hours after an Aero Contractor aircraft was engulfed in smoke while attempting to land in Lagos from Port Harcourt.Spokesman for Air Peace, Chris Iwarah says although the point of contact was slightly impacted, no passenger was involved in the accident, Channels tv reports.