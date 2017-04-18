on Wednesday

They were profiledon Washington Post and spent most ofafternoon being followed by a national TV network news crew during their classes.

The proud sons of Kim Wade -- principal of Lakota Plains Junior School -- and Darrin Wade, the four have excelled in the classroom and athletics.

Lakota East High School principal Suzanna Davis tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal News that the four seniors epitomize academic focus but at are well-rounded "great young men" with great personalities.

"I have had the honor of knowing these boys since they were young because of knowing their mom and dad," said Davis. "I have watched these boys grow up into young men ... and as students they epitomize what we would want from high school students."

The Fantastic Four haven't made their decision, though Aaron likes Stanford University and his brothers are leaning towards Yale.

The four are equally good-natured, so much so that their version of an argument is to disagree over which sibling is the smartest.

Aaron is brilliant," insists Nick.

"No, no," protests Aaron. "You’re the guy (Nick) who got a state department scholarship to study Arabic."