The incident it was gathered occurred between Nsukwa and Osisa communities in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the State. The journalists made up of two females and 14 males, narrowly escaped death when the front tire of the vehicle they were travelling on burst on motion.
Following the uproar that trailed the voters register that was to be used for the election, resulting to the setting up of a 5-man Caretaker Committee for the union, the journalists whom had arrived Asaba as early as 10a.m, where returning to their base at Ughelli when the incident occurred.
Recounting the ordeal to Vanguard, one of the passengers, Joel Orerome of The Authority Newspaper, stated that, the driver of the bus was on an average of 120kilometer when they heard the sound of the burst tire.
“He (driver) initially stepped on the break but was cautioned not to do so, but through the Grace of God, he was able to maneuver and bring the bus to a stop by the side of the road.”
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.