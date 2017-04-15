A bold step made by members of the once dreaded Boko Haram terrorists to infiltrate military troops in their Sambisa Forest camp suffered a setback yesterday, as 15 of them were shot dead. Several others escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds, while a large number of the terrorists was captured during the exchange of fire that lasted for several hours.The Acting General Officer Commanding, GOC, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu, commended the troops, mainly drawn from the 21 Brigade of the Division, for delivering the “devastating deep punch to Boko Haram terrorists, leading to the capture of large quantities of their equipment.”The commendation, according to a statement by Lt.-Col Kingsley Samuel, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, came on the heels of troops’ bravery that led to the repelling of the terrorists’ attempted incursion into their location in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.Recovered from them were one General Purpose Machine Gun, one PKM gun, mortar tubes, three AK-47 rifles, two FN rifles and one G3 rifle. Others were five pieces of 60mm mortar bombs, various GSM handsets, 36 hand grenade, 12 rifle magazines, Shilka fill tray, 750 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 106 rounds of 32mm ammunition, a 12 volt battery, three Automatic Grenade Launcher bombs and five mortar charges, among others were captured.]