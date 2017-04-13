A 13-year-old boy, Malachi Hemphill took his own life with a gun while his friends watched.In what has been described as a tragic accident by his mother, Malachai was live on the social media site, Instagram on Monday, handling the gun when it went off. He was rushed to Grady Hospital where he died.The owner of the gun is yet to be ascertained.“I heard a big boom. I couldn’t tell if it was a gun shot or what,” Shaniqua Stephens, Malachi’s mother told WXIA-TV.“I just knew that it was something that was wrong.“We kicked in the door. We found him just laying there in a pool of blood. “My daughter screamed and said, ‘Mom turn his phone off!’ As I proceeded to look at his phone he was on Instagram Live.”Malachi’s mother said around 40 to 50 kids who had been watching live on Instagram came to their house immediately the boy shot himself.Stephens warned parents to please keep tab on their children’s social media activities.