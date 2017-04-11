With its ad hoc committee investigating the alleged corruption, malpractices and breach of due process in the award of Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245, the House of Representatives yesterday explained why former President Goodluck Jonathan must appear before the Green Chamber.The former President has been invited to testify over allegations of complicity in the $1.1 billion Malabu Oil deal.In a statement yesterday, Committee Chairman Razak Atunwa said: “The House of Representatives, by a resolution taken at Plenary set up and mandated this committee to, inter alia, conduct a thorough examination of the process and circumstances surrounding OPL 245 and identify culpability of any persons, groups or organisations.“The committee is aware of recent information that have come to light, both nationally and internationally, indicating that former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan may have been complicit in the controversial OPL 245 deal.“The committee is also closely monitoring the proceedings in the Italian courts instituted by the Public Prosecutor of Milan in which ministers in Jonathan Administration were mentioned, including President Jonathan himself.“These facts have firmly placed former President Goodluck Jonathan on the committee’s radar.“The Committee believes that former President Goodluck Jonathan may well be in a position to assist it with its inquiries. Accordingly, the committee is considering inviting him to give evidence before it. An announcement will be made once a formal firm decision is taken on the matter.”