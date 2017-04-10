At least 10 people have been reported dead and 50 injured in the twin blasts that hit the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Monday.According to CNN, one of the explosions took place on a subway car at the Sennaya Ploshchad station.Dmitry Peskov, spokesman of President Valdimir Putin, said his principal visited the city earlier on Monday, but that he was now in the nearby city of Strelna.“I have already spoken to the head of our special services, they are working to ascertain the cause,” Peskov said, at a meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.Moscow metro officials said they were introducing extra security measures as a result.Putin has expressed his condolences to the victims and is talking to the FSB security services about the investigation, according to state media.All of St. Petersburg’s metro stations- Victory Park, Electrosila, Moscow Gate, Frunzenskaya, Technological Institute, Sennaya Ploshchad, Gostiny Dvor, have been shut at the entrance and exit points.No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.