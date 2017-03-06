Manchester United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said he will accept any decision the Football Association takes, over the elbowing incident that involved him and Bournemouth defender, Tryone Mings.Ibrahimovic escaped being sent off in the first half of their 1-1 draw on Saturday, after he caught Mings with his elbow.His day went from bad to worse when he missed a penalty that would have given United all three points.Sources have told the Press Association that the FA has been gathering all available footage of Saturday’s incidents, while waiting for the referee’s report to arrive on Monday.If the officials confirm they did not see the Ibrahimovic and Mings flare-ups, then the cases will go to the review panel.“I can talk about my situation. I jumped straight up, he jumps in for me, I jump very high and protect myself at the same time as I always do and go for the ball,” Ibrahimovic said after the game.“He jumps into me and jumps into my elbow. Hopefully he is not injured.“Nothing on purpose. It had nothing to do with the situation before because I didn’t even know who had stepped on me. It is the game, the game is hard.”Asked if he was worried about retrospective action, Ibrahimovic said: “I respect every decision. I am not here to attack anybody. My purpose was not to do that. The game is hard.”