Manchester United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been charged with alleged violent conduct by the Football Association, after he was caught on camera elbowing Bournemouth defender, Tyrone Mings, during their 1-1 draw on Saturday.The two players clashed before half time, with Mings seen stamping on Ibrahimovic’s head, before the striker caught him moments later with his elbow.None of them were dismissed by referee Kevin Friend, but the FA has now charged both players.A statement from the FA said the incidents “were not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on video.”It continued: “Furthermore, The FA has submitted a claim that the standard punishment that would otherwise apply for the misconduct committed by the Bournemouth defender is ‘clearly insufficient.'”Ibrahimovic and Mings have until 6pm on Tuesday to reply to their respective charges.If Ibrahimovic accepts the charge, he will automatically face a three-match ban, ruling him out of the FA Cup quarterfinal clash against Chelsea and subsequently the Premier League games against Middlesbrough and West Brom.