A 58-year-old member of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) collapsed on Friday morning on learning that President Muhammadu Buhari had returned to the country.The man, a potato seller, is known as “Malam Ibrahim” (pictured) by locals at the popular Mararraban Jos, a few kilometers to Kawo, Kaduna state.Members of IMN, also known as Shiites, have been at loggerheads with the Buhari administration since the December 2015 killing of hundreds of their members by soldiers.Their leader, Ibraheem El Zakzaky, has been in detention since then and is reportedly going blind.It was also learnt that Ibrahim fainted instantly when he heard the news of Buhari’s return from his medical leave.Some members of IMN are believed to have held special prayers against the return of president to the country.Many reportedly vowed that if Buhari came back alive, they would renounce their membership of the group.An eyewitness sent the picture of “Mallam Ibrahim” being helped by members of the public on the way to the hospital.