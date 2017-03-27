The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has told Chelsea wingback, Victor Moses, to be more committed to the national team or miss out on winning the African Footballer of the Year award.Moses reported to the team’s camp ahead of the friendly against Senegal, but returned to the Premier League club, after claiming he was carrying a knock.It is understood that coach Gernot Rohr was visibly angry with the player , who had previously pulled out of aIn an interview recently, NFF President Amaju Pinnick, said: “Moses needs to understand that with his current performance with Chelsea, he stands a chance of becoming the next African player of the year, especially if his club should win the EPL title.“But he needs to play regularly for the national team to make such dream come true. To be honest, Moses is one of the best African players at the moment, but as I said, he needs the Super Eagles.”Speaking further, Pinnick, who is expected to join the Super Eagles camp in London today, revealed he had a chat with Moses yesterday “and during our conversation, Moses said that he actually wanted to play in the friendly against Senegal but for the injury. He is coming to see me tomorrow (today) when I arrive in London.”Moses was expected to feature in the second friendly against Burkina Faso, which has now been called off.