Veteran reggae musician, Majek Fashek has slammed Nigeria Soul-singer, Timi Dakolo again in a recent interview.Both parties have been at logger heads after Majek Fashek and his manager accused Timi Dakolo over copyrights infringement and are threatening to sue him for the song, “Send Down The Rain“.Although the Iyawo Mi crooner, Mr. Dakolo had provided proof of payment for using the song, Majek is still on his case. In a recent interview with a popular media outlet, Majek called Timi a lazy artist and a thief.Dakolo hasn’t made any comment towards it yet, but in the past he had stated the love and respect he had for Majek even during the copyright case.