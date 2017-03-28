The erstwhile Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Andrew Yakubu, has withdrwan his suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Yakubu, had asked a Federal High Court sitting in Kano to order the Federal Government to return to him, over N3billion that was found in his home in Kaduna.Mr.Yakubu dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, before the Federal High Court in Abuja, demanding public apology and N1billion as damages for his continued detention. Yakubu, in a motion on notice with suit number FHC/ICN/CS/24/2017, filed by his lead counsel, Mr. Ahmed Raji, SAN, asked the court to set aside the forfeiture order that granted FG ownership of the money which was discovered by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on February 9.