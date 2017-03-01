The Senate has named members of its delegation to South Africa to investigate the ongoing xenophobic attacks in the country.President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, made the announcement during the plenary on Wednesday.Members of the delegation are the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan; and the Chief Whip, Senator Sola Adeyeye.Others are Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Shehu Sani; Senator Stella Oduah, Senator Magnus Abe and Senator Shaba Lafiaji.Details later…