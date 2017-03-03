



South African companies in Nigeria may have stepped up its security apparatus over possible attack due to the ongoing unrest in the country over Xenophobia attacks.A visit by our correspondent on Friday to The Palms Mall, Lekki, which houses Shoprite, and one of MTN branches, security presence at the main gate were noticed at the main entrance for walk-in customers. This may be unconnected to the recent threat by militants to send the South African companies packing from Nigeria.Recall that a week ago, MTN office was attacked by Nigerian Protesters in Abuja, the nation' capital.