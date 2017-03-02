Speaking on behalf of RCA Records, the Chairman and CEO, Peter Edge said, ''We are thrilled to welcome Wizkid to the RCA Records family. He has become a superstar in the African music scene and will be a game-changer in bringing African music to the world. We are extremely excited to have him as a part of RCA and are eager for the journey ahead.





Wizkid himself who immediately dropped a new single + video “Sweet Love“, visibly excited at this milestone told Billboard in a statement, ''It’s hard for me to describe what I do, since I work with rhythms from Afro-Beat, reggae, hip-hop, dance hall and others. What’s important to me is for music to be real, authentic, raw and timeless. I don’t wanna be boxed into any one genre.