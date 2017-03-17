



Popular Nigerian artiste, Wizkid has joined the team of blondes as he stuns in a new hairdo.The “Daddy Yo” crooner, however, has joined the likes of Olamide, Lil Kesh, Kanye West and co, who had tinted their hair for this while or so.He took to Instagram to share his new blonde looks as he posed in camouflage shorts. The look is also making his fans wonder what inspired his new hairstyle.