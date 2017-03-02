Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state, has given reason why State governors visit ailing President, Muhammadu Buhari in the United KingdomHe stated this in Abuja during a media chat after the meeting of the NGF.Governor Yari said most of the governors are already speaking with Buhari through telephone calls.He, however, expressed his belief that Nigerians are praying for the President’s quick recovery.Governor Yari said: “I don’t think it is necessary for governors to go to London to visit President Muhammadu Buhari. Some of us are already talking to him.“I have been speaking with him. We know that he is sick quite alright. Every human being is bound to be sick“Looking at his age coupled with the heavy and huge task of running Nigeria, it is not surprising to know he is sick.“But all Nigerians, I believe, are praying for his quick recovery.”