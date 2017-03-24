The Chief of Training and Operations, Nigerian Army, Major General D.D Ahmadu has explained why the Nigerian Army Small Arms Competition (NASAC) is being held in the dreaded Sambisa forest.Maj. Gen. Ahmadu spoke with newsmen on Thursday at a media briefing held at the headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri.According to him, the choice of Sambisa Forest for the 2017 competition is to consolidate on the total defeat of the insurgents, dominate the general forest area and make it safer for other activities.“The objective of the Championship is to sharpen the marksmanship skills of the Nigerian Army personnel. The formations will be competing in marksmanship with the best formation carting away the prestigious Chief of Army Staff’s trophy.“The championship will also mark the commencement of the on-going plan to move speedily and make the Sambisa forest general area safe for habitation and subsequently make it an area for the Nigerian Army training activities. To this end, provision has already been made for the opening of more roads, construction of culverts and bridges by the Nigerian Army Engineers to facilitate easy movements to the general area.“The NASAC 2017 is unique with the introduction of Nigerian Army fire power demonstration as part of the activities. This would enable Nigerian Army to test its armored tanks, infantry weapons and artillery guns as well as various weapons in its inventory to enhance battle marksmanship and professionalism of its personnel,” Ahmadu said.While pledging the commitment of the army toward the safety of the people of Borno State and calling on them not to panic, the Army however cautioned residents to be vigilant of any suspicious character within their community and report such to the appropriate authorities.