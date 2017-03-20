Contrary to reports that US President Donald Trump refused to shake hands with German Chancellor, Angela Merkel when she visited White House last Friday, White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer has denied so.Spicer says President Trump didn't shake German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand during their meeting on Friday because he didn't hear requests from photographers.In a video that went viral over the weekend, Trump appears to snub Merkel's request to shake his hand.Spicer insisted that the President's failure to respond to her gesture wasn't deliberate.He told Germany's Der Spiegel that Friday's incident was a misunderstanding, and insisted it was not meant as an insult.