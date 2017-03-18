The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina has said that those trying to put a wedge between his principal and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will not succeed, because “their role in the presidency is one”.Adesina also described them as mischief makers.“Their role in the presidency is one. It is a ticket,” he said in an interview with Vanguard.“So, any attempt to begin to demarcate between the President and the Acting President is exercise in futility. It is an exercise in mischief and we should just ignore anybody who says that”, he added.Adesina also revealed that a mid-term report was in the works and it will be published in May.He explained that the report will show what the Buhari administration has achieved in two years and those who genuinely voted for the President, can be assured he will deliver on his promises.“Those, who queued in the sun and in the rain to vote, knew that they were electing a president for four years. They didn’t elect him for one year, two years or three years,” he said.“They elected him for four years. And it is just going to be mid-term in May this year. Those, who genuinely queued and voted, know that the person, whom they voted for, will deliver.“If some people are being very critical now, it could be people, whose loyalty was only skin-deep. But the true loyalists know that this government will deliver and they are willing to wait.“Majority of the promises will be kept because government is a continuum. So, whatever the government has said it will do, it will do.“Anybody that is discerning would know that the government stepped into a mess economically and it’s been working to build a new foundation for the Nigerian economy. Within four years they will see that foundation solidly built”, he noted.When asked how he’d grade the administration thus far, Adesina said, “Well, I would rather want an outsider to do the scoring. I am an insider and so I am not the best person to do the scoring.“But by the grace of God, in May, when the administration will be two years in office, we will do a mid-term report and then you will see the successes of this administration in security, anti-corruption and economy.“Even economy that was a bit sticky is turning round. I am sure there is going to be a lot to say about this administration when it is two years in office.”