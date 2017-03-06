Super Eagles assistant coach, Salisu Yusuf has explained why no outfield player from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), was invited for this month’s friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso in London.FC IfeanyiUbah goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, is the only NPFL player who made the list of invited players for the matches.Yusuf says the technical crew want to try out some new players playing in Europe before giving a chance to some players from the domestic scene.“The league has improved and there are more talents now and we are shortlisting players for the main team,” Yusuf stated in an interview posted on the SoundCloud page of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).“In future games some players from the local league will have a chance.“But for the games in London, we want to try new players in Europe and see how they can blend with the established ones and also see how they fit into our philosophy ahead of the crucial games later in the year.”