A civil society group, Enough is Enough, EiE, has revealed popular US trained journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, is still being held in prison because she is unable to meet her bail conditions.Recall that Kemi had announced that she had been locked up in the Port Harcourt prison for allegedly defaming Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries.However, days after she was arrested and charged with cyber crime for her post about the Pastor, the group has tweeted that they confirmed why the ‘Snitch Lady’ was still being held in detention.In a series of tweets, EIE said, “KemiOlunloyo: We’ve confirmed that she was arrested in Ibadan & brought to PH. She’s unable to meet bail conditions & is in prison.“She’s not with @PoliceNG but the Prison Service.“Unable to confirm the nature of the charges or her court date.“We continue to explore all leads for more information.”Meanwhile, Ms. Olunloyo, says her fans need not meet her at the airport on her release on bail.She said her arrest was not unconnected with a post she published alleging the pastor was having an affair with actress Iyabo Ojo and gave her the Range Rover she is driving.