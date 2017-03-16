Justice Adeniyi Ademola, who is facing corruption charges, yesterday, adduced reasons he should not be compelled to file his defence to any of the allegations the Federal Government levelled against him.Ademola, who is answering to an18-count corruption charge alongside his wife, Olabowale, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Joe Agi, insisted that the Federal Government failed to establish that he committed any offence known to law. Consequently, he urged trial Justice Jude Okeke of the Federal Capital Territory High Court at Maitama not only to quash the entire charge but also discharge and acquit him, his wife, and the 3rd defendant, Agi.The embattled judge entered the prayer on a day all the defendants, through their respective lawyers, made a no-case-submission before the trial court. The defendants contended that the Federal Government failed to establish a prima-facie criminal case capable of warranting them to enter their defence to the charge.Meanwhile, making the no-case-submission, yesterday, Ademola’s lawyer, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, maintained that his client was exonerated of any wrongdoing by some of the prosecution witnesses. Similarly, counsel to both Mrs. Ademola and Agi, Chief Robert Clarke, SAN, and Jeph Njikonye, respectively, equally applied to be discharged. In his response, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Segun Jegede, argued that the Supreme Court had earlier held that prima facie case must be differentiated from actual prove of guilt. After listening to all the parties, Justice Okeke adjourned the case till April 5 for ruling.FG had Imin the charge, alleged that Ademola had in the course of his official duty, collected bribe from the senior lawyer through a Guarantee Trust Bank, GTB, account number 201/110160/1/1/0, operated by his wife who as at then was the Head of Service in Lagos State.The court earlier admitted into evidence, bags of cash, both foreign and local currencies which were allegedly recovered from the official residence of the Judge. FG brought the cash totalling about N39.5m in three Ghana-Must-Go bags and tendered it in evidence through an exhibit keeper at the DSS, Mr. Umar Ahmed, who testified as the 11th prosecution witness